A bulletproof vest given to the Wyoming Sheriff's K9 officer

Loading...

A team from the Laramie County Sheriff's K9 office poses with new body armor. (Courtesy of Laramie County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – An Alaskan woman has donated a body armor to a Wyoming K9 officer, said the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

The bulletproof and stabbing jacket for officer K9 Arie comes from a donation from Denise Nading of Anchorage, Alaska, through a goal organization nonprofit called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Nading donated in memory of Mel Nading, an Alaska State soldier and pilot who died in a helicopter accident in March 2013 on his way back from rescue. A stranded snowmobiler in Talkeetna, Alaska, according to the information.

The article continues below …

The vest is embroidered with: "In memory of Mel Nading, pilot of Helo 1," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook article on Tuesday.

Arie, who joined the sheriff's office this fall, is trained in drug detection, tracking and arresting suspects, searching buildings and protecting officers.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, disseminated, rewritten or redistributed.