A broken computer system costs F-35 maintenance personnel 45,000 hours a year

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The computer-aided logistics system of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth fighter plane, which is suffering from delays, will be replaced by another network from the same company on Tuesday, a Pentagon official said.

The Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) was developed to support the day-to-day operations of the F-35 fleet, from operational planning and flight planning to repairs and scheduled maintenance to tracking and ordering parts.

Ellen Lord, the Pentagon’s main weapon purchaser, said ALIS will be replaced by Lockheed Martin’s Operational Data Integrated Network (ODIN), which will be optimized for efficiency “with the voice of the maintainer and pilots at the top of the requirements list”.

Lord told Reuters before a secret conference at the US Congress that Lockheed Martin, the prime contractor for the F-35, would work on ODIN under the current ALIS funding profile at no additional cost to taxpayers.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) had estimated that ALIS would have cost more than $ 16.7 billion in its multi-year “life cycle”.

ALIS has been accused of delaying aircraft maintenance.

“An Air Force unit estimates that more than 45,000 hours a year were spent on additional tasks and manual workarounds because ALIS didn’t work as needed,” a GAO report said in November.

By December 2022, ODIN will replace ALIS in all F-35s, except for those used remotely or on ships, Lord said.

John Garamendi (D-CA), chair of the House Armed Services Committee’s Readiness Subcommittee, called two years “a very tight time frame”.

“We can’t wait until there is a working ODIN to work on the other sustainability issues with the jet,” he said in an interview after the Tuesday hearing. The F-35 was criticized for exceeding the hoped-for cost per hour.

ODIN will be based in the cloud and will be designed in such a way that data on the performance of aircraft and systems is provided in almost real time under increased cybersecurity regulations.

“We heard our airline assistants loud and clear when they said they wanted to spend less time on ALIS administrative maintenance,” she said.