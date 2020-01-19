A British grocery chain mocks Beyhive over Ivy Park

The new line of Ivy Park X Adidas sportswear expected by Beyoncé is already sold out, but that didn’t stop the British grocery chain Sainsbury’s from having fun with the Beyhive when the first advertising images appeared online.

Ivy Park’s new color scheme is burgundy and orange, which happens to match the color of the uniforms of Sainsbury’s employees. Sainbury’s official Twitter account tweeted a picture with the hashtag #SainsBey, and from there all bets were void.

Compare with Ivy Park below:

Sainsbury’s staff also noted the similarities between Beyoncé’s line, which includes $ 40 bike shorts and $ 255 sneakers, and the fits that are available in-store.

People who don’t work in the store noticed it too. It’s hard not to notice, to be honest.

Encouraged by their proximity to Queen Bey, Sainsbury’s Twitter account began to clap back to Beyhive members who weren’t on #SainsBey.

Given the Beyoncé theme, the store may have had a sharper comeback with “Becky” versus “Karen”, but this time we’ll allow it.

Congratulations to all Sainsbury employees for their foresighted fashion sense. Tesco trembles.