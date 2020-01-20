A brief history of the bizarre ballkid requests from tennis stars

French player Elliot Benchetrit is the latest in a long line of tennis stars who, for the wrong reasons, have drawn attention to their behavior on the court.

The world’s # 231 footage that bizarre demand for a ballkid in the final round of the Australian Open qualifiers in Melbourne last week has surfaced.

The 21-year-old pauses in his chair and asks a nearby ball girl to give him a banana.

So this is the moment when Elliot Benchetrit asks the ballkid to peel his banana. I am glad that the referee (John Blom) came in and informed him. pic.twitter.com/TK1GET68pG

– Alex Theodoridis (@ AlexTheodorid1s) January 19, 2020

Then he goes one step further and asks the confused boy to peel the fruit for him to amuse the crowd.

The referee John Blom discovered the strange scene and instructed Benchetrit to peel the banana itself.

The Frenchman won the match and will face Japanese number 91, Yuichi Sugita, in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The Benchetrit banana incident is anything but the first time that Ballkids has encountered special requests and bad behavior.

In August, Venus Williams needed a caffeine hit in the middle of their second round game at the US Open.

Williams was open to suffering from an autoimmune disease that made her tired and sluggish, and ordered a coffee from her team to watch in the stands.

“Coffee delivery for Mrs. Williams …

………..Mrs. Williams? ‘

☕️😂 @ Venuseswilliams | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/M3gmy1rDra

– US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2019

Luckily, a Ralph Lauren-clad ballboy was present at the coffee shop, although catching Williams was a challenge.

Watching a ball kid chasing Venus Williams eagerly (and unsuccessfully) with a cup of coffee really made my day perfect

– D’Arcy Maine (@darcymaine_espn), August 28, 2019

In 2018, Spaniard Fernando Verdasco mocked a ball boy because he was too slow to hand him a towel at the Shenzhen Open in China.

The former number 7 in the world later struck back on suggestions that he found disrespectful.

“Of course I didn’t want to be like that,” said Verdasco.

“But I think there are certain people on social media who sometimes speak too much.

“I received a lot of messages apologizing. It looks like I did something really wrong to the guy when I told him we had 24 seconds (between the dots).”

At the Australian Open 2017, Italian junior Maria Vittoria Viviani was controversially excluded from the tournament after accidentally hitting a ball on a ball boy.

Maria Vittoria Viviani was late in her R1 Junior Match for this… pic.twitter.com/6HnUeuBDK6

– Graham (@juki_tennis), January 22, 2017

Viviani insisted she hadn’t done anything wrong and later admitted to reporters that she cried after the incident to fall asleep.

At the Miami Open in 2015, Serbian star Novak Djokovic shook a ball boy after losing a set against Brit Andy Murray and tearing a towel.

Djokovic, who claimed to be heading for his coaches in the stands, charged the referee with a code violation.

The 16-time Grand Slam winner also apologized to the Ballboy by video.

“I saw the repetition. Unfortunately the ballboy was right in the middle of it and I’m really sorry and I regret that he was there, ”said Djokovic.

“There was absolutely no intention to hurt or scare him in any way, and I sincerely hope that he will forgive me.

“I apologize a lot and as a parent I also take care of children very much.”