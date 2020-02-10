A breakdown of dresses, bling and beauty from the Oscars

NEW YORK, NY. – The Oscars ended the award season in style with eye-catching necklaces and classic dresses, traditional tuxedos and some young rule breakers.

A look at the fashion highlights of Hollywood’s big Sunday evening:

THE GÖNNEN

Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Cynthia Erivo and Regina King provided outstanding looks.

King’s pale pink Versace with just the right amount of silver jewelry was a flawless fit. Johansson’s champagne-colored Oscar de la Renta was a strapless wonder with strand details at the top. Theron’s black Dior Haute Couture had one shoulder up and one down, and a high side slit. Erivo closed it in a white Atelier Versace one-shoulder bustier dress. Zellweger did not disappoint with a white, symmetrical body hugger by Armani with a long sleeve.

“Regina King and Cynthia Erivo really got the ball gown right,” said Justine Carreon, senior market editor at Elle.com. “Cynthia Erivo had such modern paniers on her hips. Regina had a pink princess moment, but he still had a very modern neckline. “

Nobody took great risks, although some statements were made.

Natalie Portman used the embroidered cloak of her Maria Grazia Chiuri to present the names of female directors who were sewn into the fabric by the academy. Kaitlyn Dever wore a sustainable Louis Vuitton look in purple. Waad al-Kateab, co-director of the documentary “For Sama”, used her dress for political messages in Arabic.

Refinery29.com fashion and culture director, Gabrielle Korn, described Portman’s moment as “such a strong statement and memory so important that fashion can speak volumes.”

Andrea Lavinthal, Style and Beauty Director of People, was a fan of Zellweger’s Armani Prive robe.

“She looked so elegant. People always say that she sticks to a pillar silhouette, but when you see something like that on her and how stunning it looks, you understand why it’s her signature. “

Young Hollywood didn’t disappoint us.

Janelle Monae stunning Ralph Lauren in silver with a hood, long sleeves and about 170,000 Swarovski crystals. Florence Pugh wore a graded green dress by Louis Vuitton. Billie Eilish dressed in fluffy, oversized Chanel jackets and pants with her light green and black hair. Timothée Chalamet stumbled from a line of classic black tuxedo in a bespoke Prada Navy gabardine jacket with satin racing stripes and matching trousers.

“She always brings such a drama to the carpet in such an elegant way,” says E! Style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi said about Monae’s appearance. Together with Eilish and Billy Porter (in a gold feather top and an orange ball skirt), Monae shows that trends are not everything. The trend was to be yourself. “

“It’s less about trends. It’s more about showing who you really are, ”she said.

Carreon, Senior Market Editor at Elle.com, agreed.

“Billie Eilish and Billy Porter usually just stick to their guns. When it comes to fashion, you can’t just limit yourself to a box, ”she said. “It’s true that Eilish loves a logo, but that applies to her generation, from Gucci to Louis Vuitton.”

Vanity Fair.com editor-in-chief Erin Vanderhoof said of Monet: “The musician and actress has proven over the past decade that she is not afraid to wear something completely original, and it was inspiring to see how she stuck to these experiments has grown from an R&B singer to a full-fledged film star. “

Lavinthal adored Johansson’s bombshell look.

“She looked so rude in that dress. It lights up. She has looked insolent all price season. I think it’s love. I think love is her accessory. She looks really radiant and sexy. “

Johansson is engaged to Colin Jost from “Saturday Night Live”.

As for Erivo, who was nominated twice without victories on Sunday, fashion has helped get her going this season of awards.

“If you didn’t know her name before the awards season, now you know, thanks to the incredible fashion choices that she and her stylist Jason Bolden made. She looked so happy. You can see that she feels good and well, and this is really expressed in the dramatic dresses she wears and the enormous jewels. She’s not going to be attracted to these dresses, which is incredible considering that she is so petite, ”Lavinthal said of the 5-foot-1 Erivo.

Vintage represented, but only a little.

Margot Robbie landed on the carpet with Chanel from the brand’s spring couture collection from spring 1994. It was a black, tailored bustier dress with removed sleeves that practically touched the floor. A pearl pendant was in the front and in the middle.

THE BLING

There were a plethora of statement necklaces for women (Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Zazie Beetz), but there was also a “Gent’s Jewelry” show, ”said Claibourne Poindexter, Associate Jewelry Specialist at Christie’s auction house.

From Porter in multiple bracelets and rings from Swarovski to men who bring back the badge (Chalamets Vintage Cartier): “There is no doubt that men are hugging jewels for the first time in a long time,” he said.

Among other favorites: Anthony Ramos in a long necklace and a lapel brooch, worn with a white suit.

For women, Greta Gerwig wore diamonds and Bulgari emerald, as did Beetz. Theron wore a Tiffany & Co. diamond drop necklace weighing more than 20 carats. Louis-Dreyfus wore more than 60 carat platinum from Harry Winston. According to Poindexter, the vintage is barely represented thanks to the double-row gold and diamond necklace by Rebel Wilson from Pomellato and Chalamet’s ruby ​​and diamond clip from the 1950s.

“In recent years we have seen a steady increase in the number of men who wear jewels to vary their style on a wardrobe where it is probably more difficult to show individuality,” he said.

Gerwig’s emerald pearls and diamonds let them walk “in the footsteps of many powerful women in the film,” said Poindexter. “From Elizabeth Taylor in her own Bulgari emerald and diamond jewelry, bought with Richard Burton while visiting the Bulgari boutique, to Monica Vitti, who posed for Karen Radkai in 1963 in a complete suite of oval emerald and diamond jewelry Bulgari has a long reputation for being a favorite among film and jet sets, ”said Poindexter.

THE BEAUTY

The Oscars are often a parade of files, banners, or pale pink, especially in nail polish, said Cat Quinn, beauty director at Refinery29.com.

“I was pleased that so many actresses have a bolder look this year. The queen was especially black nail polish with a variety of cool iterations, “she said.

Beetz wore a modern version of the French manicure with shiny black polish strips on the tips, Quinn said. Eilish wore long black nails with angular tips and tiny crystal rivets, and, according to Quinn, Lucy Boynton experimented with black crescent moon nails in the negative room.

“If you’re not ready for nail art, Gal Gadot has proven that a short black manicure can also look classic and cool,” she said.

Oscar hairs come and go, but new looks on the red carpet are always exciting.

“Saoirse Ronan was inspired by Audrey Hepburn with brand new baby bangs,” said Quinn. “Olivia Coleman has made a dramatic change with a platinum blonde makeover that is a great departure from her typical brunette shade.”

Hair accessories are also fun.

“Lucy Boynton accented her deep side part with a string of pearls, Salma Hayek crowned her updo with a sculptural crystal headdress, Rebel Wilson put back her side Hollywood waves with a golden hair clip,” said Quinn. “Even Billie Eilish adorned her signature neon green hair with Chanel ribbons and an embroidered barrette.”

But Quinn’s top hair accessories were the woven gold headpiece of the pregnant America Ferrera.

“It was a custom design by Jennifer Behr that honored the actress’s Honduran legacy,” said Quinn. “I think it’s great that she used her beauty look to connect with her culture and spread an important message of representation.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.