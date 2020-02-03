‘A Bowie Celebration’ to Spotlight ‘Ziggy Stardust’ and ‘Diamond Dogs’

The David Bowie tribute show A Bowie Celebration returns this year for a special series of shows with full performances of The Rise and Fall or Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars and Diamond Dogs.

The group is led by keyboardist Mike Garson, who played alongside Bowie from the original Ziggy Stardust tour in 1973 to his last tour in 2003-04 and his last live performance in 2006.

Also in the band is the Reality era Bowie guitarist Gerry Leonard, Serious Moonlight / Glass Spider bass player Carmine Rojas, Glass Spider drummer Alan Childs and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Armstrong, who played with Bowie on Live Aid and on the first Tin Machine album and tour. The group also includes Living Color frontman Corey Glover, Joe Sumner and Canadian singer Sass Jordan. Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood will appear on certain shows.

The history of this tour dates back to 2017, when members of the Bowies Reality band were reunited to honor him on the first anniversary of his death, along with many special guests, including Gary Oldman and Kate Pierson of the B-52s.

The whole thing – which traveled around the world in just a few weeks – was organized by guitarist Angelo Bundini (aka Scrote.) “I didn’t see anyone else doing anything at the (1992) Freddie Mercury tribute show (after Bowie died), “Scrote told Rolling Stone.” I wanted to do something extraordinarily big and international. “

That show expanded into the Celebrating David Bowie tour the following year, but there seems to have been a split in the camp in recent years. Scrote continues to tour under the flag of Celebrating David Bowie and Garson now leads the competitive A Bowie Celebration. (The similar names make it more than a little confusing.) Scrote now devotes much of his energy to his new band, the Euphoriant, which also plays Joe Sumner and drummer Blair Sinta. He has indicated that Celebrating David Bowie may be going on tour this year.

In the meantime, here are the 2020 tour dates for Garson’s A Bowie Celebration:

March 3 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

March 4 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

March 6 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose

March 7 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

March 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

March 11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

March 12 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

March 13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

March 15 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theater

March 17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings

March 19 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

March 20 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

March 21 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

March 22 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie or Homestead Music Hall

March 24 – Falls Church, VA @ The State Theater

March 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

March 27 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theater

March 28 – Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House

March 29 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center – Mainstage

March 31 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

April 1 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie

April 2 – Princeton, NJ @ McCarter Theater Center

April 3 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

April 4 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theater

April 5 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center

April 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

April 8 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center

April 9 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater

April 10 – Lakeland, FL @ RP Funding Center

April 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Amaturo