A body was found inside the Houston area house that is believed to miss an Austin mother, a live baby

It is believed that a body found inside a Houston home is Heidi Broussard, a missing mother from Austin, sources report to KTRK. The Texas woman and her little daughter, Margot Carey, have been missing since December 12. According to Austin police, Krussard, 33, was last seen Thursday morning leaving his son in his elementary school. The girl was found alive inside the same house. The baby was taken to a local hospital. According to KHOU, authorities have not confirmed that the baby is Austin's missing girl. But they did tell the media that home research is related to the missing mother and daughter. One person is detained, reports KTRK. Watch the video above for more information about this story.

