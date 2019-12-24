A BMW E30 M3 exchanged for 2JZ is the car you need when you really need to show your tires who the boss is

Loading...

Screenshot: Hill Climb Monsters

For the average enthusiast, an E30 M3 would be a pretty exciting car to drive in the standard configuration. It is a special homologation race with a high-speed engine and box flares of the 80s, what more can you ask for? Vidar Jodahl, it seemed, wanted much more. That's why they built a complete animal of an E30 with a Toyota 2JZ-GTE of 1300 horsepower 1100 lb-ft in line-six pushing 45 psi of momentum!

Vidar took this wild M3 to Osnabruck Hill in Germany this year to show off a bit. The first race was a skidding exhibition from side to side and the car continued to turn at 1:10. The next race uphill was done with a little less fanfare and exhibits, going through the corners for a time six seconds faster.

The acceleration speeds of the car do not look so crazy from the car chamber, especially for a car with 1300 ponies under the hood, but you must remember some things. On the one hand, the car is clearly quite limited in traction. On the other hand, the 2JZ are known for making large numbers of power with a large turbo, which means that much of the power is greater in the range of revolutions. And finally, everything looks slower in video. Forever.

One thing is for sure, the tire budget of this car is probably higher than your gas bill! The most powerful iteration of the E30 M3 had 215 horsepower, and I can't even imagine trying to put six times more power through this chassis. Absolutely crazy, and very worthy of honesty. In tires we crush, my friend.

.