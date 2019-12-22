A 78-foot crocodile bonfire was built on a Mississippi river dam

Loading...

A group of friends in Louisiana has followed a long tradition of building large Christmas fires that are large enough to stop anyone. But instead of going high with their constitution, they were long with a 78-foot crocodile screen.

Josh Weidert, 33, and his group of friends have been lighting Christmas Eve bonfires in Garyville for about 20 years, something he said he hopes to continue and transmit to his own children in the same way his family did for him.

The tradition dates from the early 1700s

Christmas Eve bonfires are part of a tradition that the Cajuns like to call "lighting Santa Claus," Weidert told CNN.

"A little folklore that we tell children is that the bonfire is leading Santa Claus through the misty Mississippi River," said Weidert.

But the truth is that the tradition arose in the early 1700s when the German and French settlers arrived in the area and brought the tradition with them, according to the Tourism Commission of the Parroquias del Río. On the way to midnight Mass, the parishioners lit fires so that whoever came from Mass could see at night, and over time, that grew and became the story of Santa Claus told today.

From frames A to animals

Weidert started building when he was 13 years old and said the designs began simply with traditional A-frame style fires. As their group became more experienced, they had the need to get out of the mold and make the transition to atypical constructions.

Together, the group has built guitars, state banks, a monument to breast cancer, turtles, crabs and a pelican, the Louisiana state bird.

In 2013, Weidert created a Facebook page, Blood, Sweat and Bonfires, to show the creation of each year.

"What sounds like everyone" is how a design is typically chosen, Weidert said. The team will meet, exchange ideas and start putting pencils on paper with models.

This year, Weidert said he started building the crocodile's head in his own house and then transported it to the campfire site to complete the rest of his body. It was finished on December 18.

Christmas Eve countdown

Weidert said the goal is to finish the fires in three weeks, with the team working on the project in their spare time. This year's crocodile design took about 21 days to spare before its deadline.

The materials used by the equipment are simple: raw wood.

"We try to use many dead trees because they burn much better," Weidert said. "We will go out to the forest and harvest our own materials by hand."

To continue with this annual tradition, each year the team must request a permit from the parish of San Juan Bautista and obtain an approval before the crew can get to work. This usually happens in mid-November.

Weidert acknowledges that the fires may not be everyone's cup of tea, but those who appreciate tradition come to the area every year in advance just to see what the team has created, what he said brings gratitude and joy.

