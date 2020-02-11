A 747 Set a new record for crossing the Atlantic

This is a good piece of trivia for you: what is the fastest commercial aircraft in use? From Sunday, the answer could be “the Boeing 747” – not bad for a passenger aircraft that first came into service 50 years ago. On Saturday evening at 6:47 PM ET, British Airways departed 747-400, tail number G-CIVP, from John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) in New York. It landed at 4:43 a.m. local time at London Heathrow Airport (LHR) – a sail time of just 4 hours and 56 minutes and a new record for subsonic aircraft.

Of course the venerable jumbo needed some help. Neither Boeing nor BA have rolled out a surprise engine upgrade, but Storm Ciara – a weather disruption that is currently rearranging British landscapes – gave the aircraft a helping hand with 200+ mph (320+ kmh) wind. G-CIVP set a peak ground speed of 825 mph (1,327 km / h), although the peak air speed remained subsonic around Mach 0.85.

Virgin Atlantic actually had two of its planes reach Heathrow in less than five hours from JFK on Saturday night, each an Airbus A350-1000. These planes, however, achieved flight times of 4 hours and 57 minutes and 4 hours and 59 minutes, which at least allowed Virgin Atlantic to tease on Twitter that it was performing on much less fuel. Both times are still considerably faster than the previous best subsonic Atlantic crossing, set by a Norwegian plane that lasted 5 hours and 13 minutes.

None of these times is close to that of Concorde, a supersonic commercial aircraft from BA to Air France from 1976 to 2003. In 1996 a BA Concorde flew the same JFK-LHR route in just 2 hours and 52 minutes, sailing on Mach 2. And even that is not the fastest transatlantic crossing by an air-breathing aircraft that we know of. In 1974, an SR-71 flew between the two cities in just 1 hour and 54 minutes, although pedants might disqualify it because it doesn’t take off from JFK or landed at Heathrow.

