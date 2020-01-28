Simon Cowell’s new face has been spoken on the Internet for months, but it took a child to make him personally aware. The kid was the comedian JJ Pantano, who appeared on AGT: The Champions on Monday evening.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTC72MQFXrw (/ embed)

JJ Pantano toasts the jury of “AGT: The Champions”.

JJ roasted all champions judges as well as the host Terry Crews. Check out his performance below and read on to find out how Simon responded to the criticism about his looks.

JJ Pantano fries Simon Cowell’s face

When former Australian Got Talent candidate JJ Pantano took the stage, the judges expected him to sing. So imagine your surprise when he told jokes … at your expense!

‘AGT’ FANS SHOOK: IS SIMON COWELL’S NEW FACE BY VEGAN DIET OR BOTOX?

“Did you know that there are five hairdressers, three makeup artists, a cloakroom department and a whole team of nutritionists behind the stage?” Asked JJ. “And that’s just to keep Simon’s new look!”

Last year Simon made waves with his new face on social media, which prompted many fans to speculate about plastic surgery. After all, Simon has admitted to having had botox in the past. It was pretty bold for JJ to point it out right before his eyes.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gu3DgdnijYU (/ embed)

Who reached the semi-finals of “AGT: The Champions”?

How did Simon react to the insults?

Simon took the excavations very well. And who could get mad at a child as cute and funny as JJ? After the performance, Simon praised him. “I think you have this little asterisk around you,” he said. “The fact that you attacked us and we all love you says so much.”

OLD SAVAGE SIMON COWELL IS AGAIN ON THE AGT CHAMPIONS (VIDEO)

But that was more than just Simon, who was a good sport. He appears to have really enjoyed JJ’s deed, as the results show. JJ was one of three players selected for the semi-finals.

After the first three judges each voted for a different action, it was up to Simon to decide who was going through it. He chose JJ over the violinist Brian King Joseph and the Dog Act Christian & Percy. (And we know how much Simon loves dog actions, so that says something.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsZgoYhbc2g (/ embed)

It even surprised JJ himself, who posted about the moment on Twitter. We can’t wait to hear what funny things he has to say when he appears in the semi-finals!

, (TagsToTranslate) agt