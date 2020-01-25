Share this story!

Tell friends in your social network what you’re reading

A 62-year-old woman shot dead; 2 other slaughtered

One shooting killed several people and killed one person. The police are still investigating.

post on Facebook

Shipped!

A link has been sent to your friend’s email address.

Posted!

A link has been published on your Facebook feed.

CLOSE

A 62-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed and two others injured in a shooting Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

The three men appeared to have been shot in the 4800 block of 65th Street North at around 11:45 p.m., the Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement.

Police said police were called to the scene where they found a

Milwaukee, 34, who was shot and injured. She was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Shortly after, the 62-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with a serious gunshot wound, as well as a 45-year-old man from Milwaukee who suffered a non-threatening gunshot wound. The woman was declared dead in the hospital and the man is being treated in the hospital.

Police said they were looking for an unknown suspect. If anyone has any information, please call the Milwaukee Police Service at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS (8477).

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2020/01/25/62-year-old-woman-killed-shooting-2-others-shot/4574594002/

More stories