A 57-year-old woman meets a biological father and discovers that they lived a few kilometers away for years.

A special meeting was held for decades. A 57-year-old woman met her biological father for the first time on Friday in Brandenburg, Kentucky. Susan Turner's adoptive parents adopted her as a baby while they were stationed in Germany with the army. He discovered that she was adopted when she was 7 years old and that she had been curious about her biological parents since then. Several years ago, he learned that his biological mother was a young woman who lived in Germany when Turner was born. His mother has since died, but recently, through an ancestry website, he discovered that his biological father, like his adoptive father, was also in the army and stationed in Germany. After making online contact with Felix Wright just a month ago, Turner, who lives in Tennessee, traveled with her daughters and a friend to meet him in person. "It's nice to put a face on my face. We have the same nose and chin in front. It has a wonderful laugh, it makes you want to laugh, and I like that," Turner said of Wright. What's even more surprising is that from 1972 to 1986, Turner lived in Elizabethtown, just 30 minutes from his father – probably not beyond 40 miles away. He even graduated from high school with the current niece of Wright's wife. Turner said she and her father talk almost every day. She said she plans to return in May to attend the Wright Kentucky Derby party. Turner's adoptive mother said she is very happy that the two have been able to reconnect.

