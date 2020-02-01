A 14 year old Snares Junior Girls’ Australian Open

A 14-year-old from Andorra’s tiny microstate was a player to watch after winning the Australian Open junior final on Saturday.

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva was the youngest girl on the field, but secured the match balls in the third round and fought in the final against Polish 17-year-old Weronika Baszak after losing the first set 5-0. 7, 6-2, 6-2 in a match that lasted more than two hours.

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva from Andorra is thrilled when the 14-year-old won the final of the Australian Open juniors against the Polish Weronika Baszak on Saturday. Photo credit: Getty Images

Andorra is located in the Pyrenees between France and Spain and has only one indoor tennis court for the country’s 77,000 inhabitants.

Her father Joan Jimenez-Guerra played on the ATP circuit at the beginning of the century, but was never among the top 500.

Harold Mayot celebrates his boys’ last win. Credit: Getty Images

“It’s incredible to be here at the Rod Laver Arena,” said Kasintseva. “I never thought I would be here and I’m very happy now.”

In the meantime, French junior Harold Mayot defeated compatriot Arthur Cazaux and won the junior final 6: 4, 6: 1. Mayot hopes to return as a professional next year.