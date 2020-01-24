A 104-year-old navy received 14,000 Valentine's Day cards

STOCKTON – Diane Wright opened the door of an apartment at The Oaks at Inglewood, the managed care facility in Stockton, where she is the managing director. Three people were busy walking through mailboxes with envelopes at a table crammed with handmade gifts, military memorabilia, blankets, quilts, candy, and the like.

Operation Valentine has generated a remarkable amount of support from around the world for retired United States Navy Maj. Bill White. Earlier this month, The Oaks resident Tony Walker made a social media request to send Valentine’s Day cards to the 104-year-old World War II veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart.

Walker believed Maj. White would enjoy adding the cards to his collection of memorabilia. The response was greater than ever thought possible.

Leah Schroeder sorts some of the cards that her grandfather, the 104-year-old retired Marine Maj. Bill White, received for Valentine’s Day. (CLIFFORD OTO / THE RECORD)

“Until a week or two ago I was living a quiet life … now hell is suddenly going.”

Operation Valentine targeted 10,000 cards. On Tuesday alone, 28 compartments, each with 400 to 500 cards, a total of approximately 14,000 mail items, were delivered to The Oaks by the United States Postal Service, where an empty apartment near White’s was converted into a makeshift post office. In just over a week, more than 20,000 cards and easily 200 packages have arrived and more are delivered every day.

Pegasus Senior Living, who manages The Oaks, has joined and asked each of its 37 communities to send cards to The Oaks or its corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

“Many of these letters mention that I have a father, brother, or son in the military,” said White’s daughter Mary Huston, when she, along with Walker’s and White’s granddaughter Leah Schroeder, looked through a tray of mail holding her 8 month old Daughter, one of White’s three great-granddaughters, Eloise. “It’s kind of like maybe thanking those who are already over. You can’t thank them in person, so they do it through him.”

People of all ages, including a 16 year old, responded.

“‘You probably won’t pick me,’ said Huston, remembering what the teenager’s letter said.” So I pulled it out because I wanted to answer that. I wish I could answer everyone, but it’s just not realistic. “

Huston said that she and her family will do their best to express their appreciation by post or on social media.

Operation Valentine targeted 10,000 cards; Three weeks to go until Valentine’s Day, that number could exceed 100,000 cards, letters, and gifts from people around the world. (CLIFFORD OTO / THE RECORD)

“It’s overwhelming, to say the least,” said Huston.

In White’s immaculate apartment there are memories of his military service and his trips around the world. White, who is believed to be the oldest living Navy, has served 30 years and has been retired with the Marines for 55 years. He received the Purple Heart for injuries caused by a grenade explosion during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

“The troop just lifted me up and hit me against a wall,” said White.

An iconic photograph of five U.S. Marines and a Navy corpsman hanging the second American flag on Mount Suribachi on the tiny island of Iwo Jima hangs over his bed, which is adorned with a blanket of the U.S. Marines, a lasting image of World War II.

“There was a 300-meter cliff on top of it,” said White. “At that time, I didn’t know they were taking the picture a second time. I was just under 500 feet when the picture was taken.”

White has lived a colorful life, said Huston. When he left high school, he wasn’t sure what to do. He loved trains and decided to take the train and find work along the way. White entered the Marines but was not accepted. He worked at the Hoover Dam in southern Nevada and then tried to log in to the Marines again. This time he was accepted. Huston said her father graduated from paratrooper school and crossed the US equator. Colorado, was a grenade back and fought in World War II and served during the Korean War.

In Maj. Bill White’s immaculate apartment at The Oaks at Inglewood, he commemorates his military service and trips around the world. (CLIFFORD OTO / THE RECORD)

After retiring from the Marine Corps, White worked for the Huntington Beach Police Department as a reserve officer, then as a full-fledged officer, and eventually became a prison guard. White volunteered for 30 years at Scout Research Post 563, which became Huntington Beach Search and Rescue.

White moved to Stockton 15 years ago for health reasons and lived at The Oaks for about four years, he said.

“This shows how much love and appreciation people have for our military and our country, and it is heartwarming to see that,” said Huston.

As a thank you, The Oaks at Inglewood will host an open day in honor of White from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Feb. 13 RSVP to Feb. 9 on (209) 689-2300.

“I’ve been a marine for 85 years now – 30 years active, 55 years retired,” said White. “So if you feel like it, you can call me back on active duty at any time. I’m still on the list.”

