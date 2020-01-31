9to5Rewards: Win the iPhone 11 + Flash USB-C Powerbank Preorder Special

Thanks to our sponsor Chargeasap, we are awarding an iPhone 11 to a 9to5Mac reader this month to celebrate the launch of the company’s new Flash 150W USB-C power bank & wireless charger.

Chargeasap’s new flash is an upcoming 150W USB-C power bank with 100W power supply powered by Tesla ™ graphene batteries. The Flash has two USB-A ports (one with 40 W and the other with 18 W) as well as a USB-C port that provides the full 100 W power supply. The company also plans to offer Qi and Apple Watch wireless charging features with an integrated wireless charging pad on the top of the device. With a 20,000 mAh battery, the flash charges your MacBook Pro or iPhone several times at high speed in a compact 1 pound form factor, while remaining safe for air travel with TSA / EASA approvals.

You can now pre-order Chargeasap’s flash for $ 139 ($ 299) with a 5-year battery life guarantee and a 2-year international warranty.

Enter your name and email address below (one submission per email address) to sign up for the Chargeasap and 9to5Mac newsletters and your chance to win the Apple iPhone 11 (2019, 64 GB, Unlocked). The contributions are open until February 29, 2019. For readers in the United States and Canada only. If you see this on your phone and don’t see the option to enter it, click here.

