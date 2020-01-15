This month on 9to5Rewards, our sponsor Longvadon is offering 9to5 readers the opportunity to report an Apple Watch Series 5. For users who currently own the Apple Watch, you can buy two bands and get the third for free from Longvadon as well as 15 % reduction on your order.

Get 15% discount with Longvadon with code “9TO5MAC15” and go below to sign up for the gift!

If you’ve been debating whether or not to upgrade your Apple Watch band collection, Longvadon encourages you to do so with an exclusive promotion for readers 9 to 5. You can now get a free bracelet after purchasing two straps of Longvadon watches, with an additional 15% discount at checkout using the promo code “9TO5MAC15”

For those unfamiliar with the brand, Longvadon provides luxury watch bands to the Apple Watch community using only premium cowhide leather and an ultra-soft genuine suede lining. For maximum comfort, Longvadon also incorporates flexible padding that allows the strap to essentially mold to your wrist. And to further ensure the perfect fit and user experience, Longvadon offers its watch straps in a ton of size options, ranging from medium to very large for men, and very small to medium for women – for all Apple Watch models, including the 1-5 series.

Longvadon also allows users to configure its quality hardware to ensure that it complements each color in the current range of Apple Watch. The company implements a stainless steel butterfly folding clasp similar to the best luxury watchmakers, which helps designate the bracelet as a luxury accessory. Each watch strap can be configured with Midnight Black, Crimson Red or Silver hardware to match your specific Apple Watch model or a personalized contrast look.

For a limited time, readers can buy 2 watch straps and get the 3rd watch strap for free. And don’t forget to benefit from a 15% discount with our promo code 9TO5MAC15 when ordering.

How to enter:

Enter your name and email address below (one submission per email address) to subscribe to Longvadon and 9to5Mac newsletters for a chance to win the Apple Watch Series 5 (2019, silver aluminum case with sport bracelet, 40 mm). Registration is open until February 3, 2019. Open to readers from the United States and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the opportunity to participate, click here.

Apple Watch Series 5 Giveaway

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLKYcXxnUdc (/ integrated)