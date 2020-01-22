In the next two weeks, readers will have their last chance to win an Apple Watch Series 5, it’s our sponsor Longvadon, manufacturer of high-quality leather straps for all Apple Watch series. You can also benefit from a 15% reduction on the company’s premium Apple Watch bands with our promo code 9TO5MAC15.

Go below to enter the gift.

Longvadon creates luxury watch straps for Apple Watch series 1-5, with fine bovine leather and an extremely soft real suede lining. All Longvadon straps are made up of an adaptable padding which allows the band to keep the shape of the user’s wrist.

For a limited time, readers can buy 2 watch straps and get the 3rd watch strap for free

Longvadon also makes sure to incorporate high quality materials on the material side. Designed from high quality 316L stainless steel, the company offers several finishes to match Apple Watch models in gold, silver or space gray.

And don’t forget to take advantage of our exclusive 15% discount promo with our promo code 9TO5MAC15 at checkout.

How to enter:

Enter your name and email address below (one submission per email address) to subscribe to Longvadon and 9to5Mac newsletters for a chance to win the Apple Watch Series 5 (2019, silver aluminum case with sport bracelet, 40 mm). Registration is open until February 3, 2019. Open to readers in the United States and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the opportunity to participate, click here.

Apple Watch Series 5 Giveaway

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DPylPCW7RQ (/ integrated)