This week on 9to5Mac Watch, Zac explores recent stories that show how the Apple Watch can be your silent health guard with fall detection and heart rate alerts, its experience testing Series 5 battery life in different modes during half-marathon races, short-term and long-term goals with Apple Watch in 2020, and more.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. 9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple, Spotify, Overcast podcasts and your favorite podcast players via RSS. Subscribe now to catch up on each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they are released every two weeks.

Sponsored by FITIV: Download FITIV Pulse, the ultimate all-in-one fitness solution for iOS and Apple Watch and get 33% off a one-year subscription with code FIT33

Links discussed in this episode:

Apple Watch fall detection makes hilarious appearance on James Corden’s “Late Late Show”

Should Apple Watch fall detection be enabled for all ages by default?

Apple Watch fall detection sends paramedics to rescue when San Francisco e-biker is hit in car

Should Apple Watch fall detection be enabled for all ages by default?

Apple Watch rescues Brazilian after heart alert leads to life-threatening tachycardia

Three half-marathon battery tests for the Apple Watch Series 5 with LTE, permanent display and Apple Music

Apple Watch’s “Ring in the New Year” activity challenge returns in January after missing 2019

MacStories Weekly Interview – Issue 206

Subscribe, rate and review!

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @ 9to5mac

Twitter @ 9to5mac

Facebook

Listen and subscribe:

Apple podcasts

Spotify

Covered

RSS

Enjoy the podcast?

Buy Apple on Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLKYcXxnUdc [/ integrated]

You are reading 9to5Mac – experts who tell information every day about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem. Be sure to check out our home page for all the latest news and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. I do not know where to start? Discover our exclusive stories, our reviews, our procedures and subscribe to our YouTube channel