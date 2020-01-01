9to5Mac Watch Time episode 12: Gregory McFadden when losing 100 pounds with Apple Watch

Loading...

Gregory McFadden of GregsGadgets and GadgetCast joins Zac to talk about his podcast debut, how his popular YouTube channel dates from the first Apple Watch and his experience with losing 100 pounds and discovering a healthy lifestyle with Apple Watch.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch influences their lives. 9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast and your favorite podcast player via RSS. Subscribe now to catch up on every episode and automatically hear new episodes as they are released every two weeks.

Links discussed in this episode:

Apple Watch Silver Sport Unboxing

Apple Watch – 9 months later

Apple Watch – 100 pounds later!

Simple Apple Watch tips for health and fitness

Apple Watch Series 5 Titanium – FULL REVIEW!

The 100-pound Apple Watch weight loss transformation

Apple Watch, good intentions and loss of 50 pounds

