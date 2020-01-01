9to5Mac Watch Time episode 12: Gregory McFadden on losing 100 pounds with Apple Watch

Loading...

Gregory McFadden of GregsGadgets and GadgetCast joined Zac to talk about his podcast debut, how his popular YouTube channel dates back to the first Apple Watch and his experience of losing 100 pounds and discovering a healthy lifestyle with Apple Watch.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. 9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast and your favorite podcast player via RSS. Subscribe now to catch up on each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they are released every two weeks.

[incorporated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvKYH5H-1Yw [/ incorporated]

