9to5Mac Watch Time 21: Apple Check out as the modern-day iPod with Tyler Hayes

Tyler Hayes joins Zac this week to chat about how the Apple Watch has grow to be the supreme iPod, the finest apps for obtaining new tunes and taking part in audio, and a lot more.

9to5Mac Look at Time is a podcast collection hosted by Zac Corridor. In this collection, we speak to true men and women about how the Apple Enjoy is impacting their lives. Subscribe now to capture up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as before long as they’re produced each two months: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one particular slumber tracking remedy to aid you get a superior night’s slumber. Down load it from the App Retail store currently.

Sponsored by Monowear Style: Examine out the most recent collections of top quality bands and accessories for the Apple Look at from Monowear.

One-way links reviewed in this episode:

Within.com/Tunes

Zac’s tune recommendation for Inside

haptik – Observe Metronome

Shazam: Audio Discovery

SoundHound – Songs Discovery

Spotify: New music and Podcasts

Pandora: Songs & Podcasts

Endel: Target, Snooze, Chill out

Lyd – Look at Distant for Sonos

Feeding The usa

Subscribe, Fee, and Critique!

Adhere to Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

SpaceExplored.com

Abide by Tyler:

Twitter: @TylerH

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Overcast

RSS

Get pleasure from the podcast?

Store Apple at Amazon to assist 9to5Mac Look at Time!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate back links. Far more.

Verify out 9to5Mac on YouTube for a lot more Apple information:

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=rCV_pLLNF2A

You’re examining 9to5Mac — professionals who crack information about Apple and its encompassing ecosystem, working day after working day. Be positive to look at out our homepage for all the newest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Fb, and LinkedIn to remain in the loop. Really don’t know wherever to commence? Look at out our special stories, assessments, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel