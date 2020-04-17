9to5Mac Pleased Hour 273: Iphone SE start, magnetic headphones rumors, get hold of tracing described

Apple releases its Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, Logitech starts off marketing its possess, Mac Pro toes and wheels are rolling off the shelves, Apple has a brand name new Apple iphone SE readily available to purchase, Bloomberg studies new details about Apple’s substantial-conclude, above-ear headphones, and we describe how Apple’s make contact with tracing performs.
Tales we go over in this episode:
- Magic Keyboard for iPad Professional now accessible to order, ships up coming week
- Apple officially unveils rumored ‘iPhone 9’ with Apple iphone SE title
- Apple donating portion of Product or service(Purple) Iphone SE proceeds to COVID-19 relief
- Apple makes the Radeon Pro W5700X MPX Module available in custom made Mac Professional builds
- AirPods Pro ear suggestion replacements now available to purchase from Apple On the web Retail store
- Apple releases leather-based and silicone cases for new Apple iphone SE, priced from $35
- Apple now sells Mac Pro wheels and toes from $299 to $699
- 2020 Apple iphone SE involves Wi-Fi 6 and Specific Card assistance but skips Extremely Wideband chip
- New Apple iphone SE replaces Iphone 8, Apple discontinues Apple iphone 8 As well as without substitution
- Google Classroom application flooded with 1-star critiques as learners react to doing work from house
- Apple tends to make Apple Maps mobility knowledge readily available to help well being authorities mitigate COVID-19 unfold
- Apple iphone and Android COVID-19 call-tracing: General public wellbeing authority apps only, can be disabled by location, various iOS updates required
- Google, Apple creating COVID-19 tracing into Android, iOS – 9to5Google
- Bloomberg: Apple iphone 12 to attribute smaller sized notch and share style and design cues with iPad Professional, 50 %-dimension cheaper HomePod afterwards this yr
- Bloomberg: Apple above-ear headphones launching ‘later this year’ with swappable magnetic pieces
Chapters:
00:00:00 — Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Professional
00:04:52 — Logitech Trackpad Keyboard Case
00:14:57 — Mac Pro ft and wheels
00:18:49 — AirPods Professional recommendations
00:19:51 — iPhone SE announcement
00:36:05 — More on Apple iphone SE
00:56:29 — Magnetic headphones
00:59:02 — Contact tracing explained
