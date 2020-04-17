9to5Mac Pleased Hour 273: Iphone SE start, magnetic headphones rumors, get hold of tracing described

Apple releases its Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, Logitech starts off marketing its possess, Mac Pro toes and wheels are rolling off the shelves, Apple has a brand name new Apple iphone SE readily available to purchase, Bloomberg studies new details about Apple’s substantial-conclude, above-ear headphones, and we describe how Apple’s make contact with tracing performs.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Professional now accessible to order, ships up coming week

Apple officially unveils rumored ‘iPhone 9’ with Apple iphone SE title

Apple donating portion of Product or service(Purple) Iphone SE proceeds to COVID-19 relief

Apple makes the Radeon Pro W5700X MPX Module available in custom made Mac Professional builds

AirPods Pro ear suggestion replacements now available to purchase from Apple On the web Retail store

Apple releases leather-based and silicone cases for new Apple iphone SE, priced from $35

Apple now sells Mac Pro wheels and toes from $299 to $699

2020 Apple iphone SE involves Wi-Fi 6 and Specific Card assistance but skips Extremely Wideband chip

New Apple iphone SE replaces Iphone 8, Apple discontinues Apple iphone 8 As well as without substitution

Google Classroom application flooded with 1-star critiques as learners react to doing work from house

Apple tends to make Apple Maps mobility knowledge readily available to help well being authorities mitigate COVID-19 unfold

Apple iphone and Android COVID-19 call-tracing: General public wellbeing authority apps only, can be disabled by location, various iOS updates required

Google, Apple creating COVID-19 tracing into Android, iOS – 9to5Google

Bloomberg: Apple iphone 12 to attribute smaller sized notch and share style and design cues with iPad Professional, 50 %-dimension cheaper HomePod afterwards this yr

Bloomberg: Apple above-ear headphones launching ‘later this year’ with swappable magnetic pieces

00:00:00 — Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Professional

00:04:52 — Logitech Trackpad Keyboard Case

00:14:57 — Mac Pro ft and wheels

00:18:49 — AirPods Professional recommendations

00:19:51 — iPhone SE announcement

00:36:05 — More on Apple iphone SE

00:56:29 — Magnetic headphones

00:59:02 — Contact tracing explained

