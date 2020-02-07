9to5Mac Happy Hour 263: beta changes for iOS 13.4, unified app store, rumors about Apple TV

Apple is preparing to sponsor its first presidential debate, iOS 13.4 Beta brings many changes, 9to5Mac discovers a new CarKey function, Apple is taking steps to unify the iOS and Mac app stores, and there are increasing rumors via Apple TV.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available for Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or via our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes appear every Friday.

Sponsored by Chargeasap: Pre-order the new Flash 150W USB-C power bank for $ 139 ($ 299) and submit our iPhone 11 contest.

Funded by Zapier:Try Zapier now for free by the end of the month via our special link Zapier.com/HAPPYHOUR

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Apple News App accepts voters’ questions for democratic debate in New Hampshire

Apple News describes its special coverage of the 2020 presidential election as “the most comprehensive resource.”

Apple News executive resigns because the service is struggling to attract subscribers

Apple releases the first developer betas for iOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2 and more

What’s new in iOS 13.4 Beta 1? iCloud Drive folder sharing, new Memoji, more

iOS 13.4 includes a new mail toolbar that fixes the bad design introduced with iOS 13

The new “CarKey” function in iOS 13.4 Beta offers integrated support for unlocking, driving and sharing NFC car keys

Apple offers developers the option to sell Mac and iOS apps as a single purchase

Hands-on with iOS 13.4 Beta 1 – changes and functions (video)

The launch of new Apple TV 4K hardware based on tvOS 13.4 beta code is approaching

LG launches Apple TV app for its 2019 TVs

Subscribe, rate and rate 9to5Mac Happy Hour

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Benjamin:

Twitter @bzamayo

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @ 9to5mac

Twitter @ 9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Apple podcasts

Covered

Spotify

Share your thoughts!

Write us an email to [email protected] You can also rate us on Apple Podcasts or recommend us on Overcast to help more people discover the show!

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DI5Qoi7CKs4 (/ embed)

You are reading 9to5Mac – experts who publish news about Apple and the surrounding ecosystem every day. Visit our homepage for the latest news and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Not sure where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews and guides and subscribe to our YouTube channel