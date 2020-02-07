9to5Mac Happy Hour 263: beta changes for iOS 13.4, unified app store, rumors about Apple TV

Apple is preparing to sponsor its first presidential debate, iOS 13.4 Beta brings many changes, 9to5Mac discovers a new CarKey function, Apple is taking steps to unify the iOS and Mac app stores, and there are increasing rumors via Apple TV.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available for Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or via our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes appear every Friday.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Apple News App accepts voters’ questions for democratic debate in New Hampshire
- Apple News describes its special coverage of the 2020 presidential election as “the most comprehensive resource.”
- Apple News executive resigns because the service is struggling to attract subscribers
- Apple releases the first developer betas for iOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2 and more
- What’s new in iOS 13.4 Beta 1? iCloud Drive folder sharing, new Memoji, more
- iOS 13.4 includes a new mail toolbar that fixes the bad design introduced with iOS 13
- The new “CarKey” function in iOS 13.4 Beta offers integrated support for unlocking, driving and sharing NFC car keys
- Apple offers developers the option to sell Mac and iOS apps as a single purchase
- Hands-on with iOS 13.4 Beta 1 – changes and functions (video)
- The launch of new Apple TV 4K hardware based on tvOS 13.4 beta code is approaching
- LG launches Apple TV app for its 2019 TVs
