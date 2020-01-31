9to5Mac Happy Hour 262: What’s new in iOS 13.3.1, Fantastical 3 and Filmic DoubleTake?

Benjamin and Zac discuss what’s new in iOS 13.3.1 and other new software updates, Apple Maps 2.0 is coming to Europe, new Fantastical and Filmic DoubleTake apps, including the latest status of HomeKit routers and Apple hardware rumors a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, backlit iPad Pro Smart Keyboard and possibly a spin-off from AirPower.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to create encrypted iCloud backups from start to finish, apparently due to pressure from the FBI

Apple today released iOS 13.3.1 with fixes for screen time and mail

How to disable the Ultra Wideband U1 chip to prevent background location on iPhone 11 and 11 Pro

Apple Card provides native support for exporting transactions to a table

Apple has officially completed the launch of Apple Maps in the United States and is coming to Europe next

Welcome the new Fantastical: a robust calendar for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac

After the demo on iPhone 11, the FiLMiC multi-cam recording is now available as a new DoubleTake app

HomeKit support for Eero is due immediately after the latest firmware update

Apple Watch Connected offers real rewards for training in the gym

Bloomberg: The new low-cost iPhone, which will go into production next month, could be released in March

iPhone 9, 13-inch MacBook update, (RED) Apple Watch – is there an Apple event coming up?

Digitimes: Backlit smart keyboard for the iPad Pro, 13-inch MacBook Pro with scissor buttons

Kuo expects new Apple products this year: wireless charging mat, AirTag and high-end headphones

EjectBar – Benjamin Mayo

9to5Mac Watch Time – Episode 14: Movement and Dynamics with Michael Potuck

