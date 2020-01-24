9to5Mac Happy Hour 261: interview with astronaut Reisman, consultant ‘For All Mankind’ for Apple TV +

Special guest astronaut Garrett Reisman joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss his experience with ‘For All Mankind’ on Apple TV +. Dr. Reisman joined NASA in 1998, flew into space on the Space Shuttle Endeavor in 2008 and the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2010, and made three spacewalks from the International Space Station .

Dr. Reisman is also a professor of astronautical engineering at the University of Southern California, motivational speaker, senior advisor for SpaceX, technical consultant for the movie Ad Astra and technical advisor for the “For All Mankind” series on Apple TV +.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn podcasts or via our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes are released every Friday.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

For All Mankind on Apple TV +

Apple renews “For All Mankind” and other TV + shows for the second season

Cover a SpaceX rocket launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center with the iPhone 11 Pro Max

