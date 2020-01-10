Loading...

Apple wins CES with AirPods emoji, Senior Director of Global Privacy, Jane Horvath, speaks privacy on behalf of Apple, PopSocket now works with wireless charging, HomeKit advances in 2020, Apple marks a new era of services, the iPhone 11 has a new photo contest in night mode this month, and much more.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

AirPods can now be engraved with selected emoji while Apple updates exclusive font

Apple returns to CES for privacy roundtable alongside Facebook and others

You can now use a Popsocket + wirelessly charge your iPhone

Pioneer’s 2020 Wireless CarPlay line includes a premium 10.1-inch floating receiver for your old car

Eve Cam indoor camera with HomeKit Secure Video support

Lutron Expands HomeKit Compatible Caseta Line With New Motion Detector And Repeater

IKEA Tradfri smart blinds finally deploy their support for Apple HomeKit

Discover IKEA and HomeKit smart blinds

Best iPhone Night Mode Photos – Submit Yours To Apple

Apple Wins Christmas: iPhone Takes Top 9 Places for US Mobile Device Activations

Apple announces new one-day record for purchases on the App Store: $ 386 million spent on New Years

Analyst: Apple will launch 5G iPhones below 6 GHz this year, but faster mmWave 5G iPhones will be delayed until 2021

Ricky Gervais hailed “The Morning Show” in front of Tim Cook … then roasted “Apple sweatshops in China”

Apple TV + will close the Television Critics Association’s press tour with a presentation on January 19

New Apple TV + Comedy “Mythic Quest” Trailer Teases Always Sunny Star Rob McElhenney

LG introduces Apple TV app to 2018 and newer TVs this year

Cover a SpaceX rocket launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center with the iPhone 11 Pro Max

Defining the decade: ten years of Apple on one page

“Front and Center” brings classic Mac window management to macOS Catalina

Doomsday Vault on the Mac App Store

