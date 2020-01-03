9to5Mac Happy Hour 258: Red Apple Watch, Apple TV + tick HBO chef, iPhone 12 rumors

Loading...

Benjamin and Zac start 2020 with rumors about a Product (RED) Apple Watch Series 5, new benefits for Apple Store employees, the first external flash for Made for iPhone, the former chief of HBO who signed an exclusive deal with Apple TV +, Apple's surprise agreement with Imagination Technologies and the latest rumors about iPad Pro and iPhone 12.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

(RED) Apple Watch found in Apple database, could arrive next spring

9to5Mac Watch Time episode 12: Gregory McFadden when losing 100 pounds with Apple Watch

Apple Watchcast appearance

Apple Store employees receive free Apple Music, TV + and Arcade

Apple introduces specifications for photography strobe accessories that enhance the flash of the iPhone 11

First MFi-certified LED flash for iPhone 11 photography now available (U)

Former HBO boss officially closes five-year exclusive production agreement with Apple TV +

Apple restores imagination GPU chip agreement after public dispute and poaching of employees

Renders based on claimed design spots show 2020 iPads with triple cameras & # 39; s on the back

The first assumed cover designs of iPhone 12 came on the web and have flat sides such as iPhone 4

TSMC is said to start producing A14 chip for this year's iPhones in Q2, a new 5 nanometer process

iPhone 9: Latest sketchy report suggests two different models

Notchless iPhone could be a top-end 2020 model – report

The supplier of the iPhone capacitor is looking forward to a strong 2020 with the coming 5G demand

Upgrade for 5G? More than a third of iPhone owners can do this.

Chinese-made OLED screens in 2020 iPhones, says report

