Loading...

Listen to a recap of the main stories from the day of 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and the Podcasts app from Apple, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or via our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Hyper: If you are at CES 2020, stop by the Hyper stand to discover their latest USB-C hubs. You can also get an exclusive preview of the new rugged Hyper USB-C hubs here.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every day of the week. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes / Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee that new episodes will be released as soon as they become available.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Pioneer’s 2020 Wireless CarPlay line includes a premium 10.1-inch floating receiver for your old car

Alpine Launches Giant CarPlay Receiver for iPad Pro and First CarPlay 9-inch Weather-Resistant Option for Jeep Wrangler

Apple accused of stealing Masimo trade secrets for Apple Watch health features

Apple Watch rescues Brazilian after heart alert leads to life-threatening tachycardia

A decade of iPad in my life – from the “movie Kindle”

The sale of Apple movies at $ 5 at the weekend includes 4K, action, comedy, etc.

Apple Watch Series 5 up to $ 70 off different styles and configurations

9to5Toys on Twitter

Enjoy the podcast ?:

Buy Apple on Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!

Follow Chance:

Twitter: @ChanceHMiller

Follow Trevor:

Twitter: @ trevorjd14

Listen and subscribe:

Apple podcasts

Covered

RSS

Stitcher

grant

google play

Share your thoughts!

Email us at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FyT4O-WPzmQ [/ integrated]

You are reading 9to5Mac – experts who tell the news of Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our home page for all the latest news and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. I do not know where to start? Discover our exclusive stories, our reviews, our procedures and subscribe to our YouTube channel