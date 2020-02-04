9to5Mac Daily: February 4, 2020 – LG Apple TV App, Apple celebrates the heart of the month

Listen to a summary of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s podcasts, stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or through our dedicated RSS feed for overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes / Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to ensure that new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

Stories discussed in this episode:

LG launches Apple TV app for its 2019 TVs

Apple will close all retail stores and offices in China by February 9 due to corona virus

February 10 is the date when Apple suppliers can resume work

Apple increases the trade-in value for Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 to $ 100 for Heart Month

The “Heart Month Challenge” of the Apple Watch starts in February with cute 2020 stickers

Back to Mac 016: Behind the scenes of Jeff’s video editing workspace –

Review: The Base Station Stand by Nomad combines a premium design with support for iPhone and AirPods

