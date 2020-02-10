9to5Mac Daily: February 10, 2020 – Price rumors for the iPhone 9

Listen to a summary of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s podcasts, stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or through our dedicated RSS feed for overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Chargeasap: Pre-order the new Flash 150W USB-C power bank for $ 139 ($ 299) and submit our iPhone 11 contest.

New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes / Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to ensure that new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

Stories discussed in this episode:

France has sentenced Apple $ 27 million against iPhone battery management

Foxconn’s largest iPhone systems: a closed, a barely opened

Apple store and Coronavirus office shutdown in China will be a few days longer than expected

iPhone 9 price: Even cheaper than the iPhone 8

August Smart Lock Pro is exactly why smart home technology was developed

9to5Mac Happy Hour 263: beta changes for iOS 13.4, unified app store, rumors about Apple TV

Are you enjoying the podcast?:

Buy Apple from Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!

Follow the chance:

Twitter: @ChanceHMiller

Listen & Subscribe:

Apple podcasts

Covered

RSS

Stitcher

turn on

Google Play

Share your thoughts!

Write us an email to [email protected] You can also rate us on Apple Podcasts or recommend us on Overcast to help more people discover the show!

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Du6ju7BhQg (/ embed)

You are reading 9to5Mac – experts who publish news about Apple and the surrounding ecosystem every day. Visit our homepage for the latest news and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Not sure where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews and guides and subscribe to our YouTube channel