9to5Mac Best of CES 2020 Awards

For our fourth annual Best of CES 9to5Mac award, we are celebrating new technologies for the Apple ecosystem that will be launched throughout 2020 and will expand our smart homes and the way we use our Macs, iPads and iPhones.

Best Mac Tech – Linedock

Since Apple switched to using only USB-C / Thunderbolt 3 in 2016 with the MacBook Pro line, users have been forced to find some sort of dongle / cable / docking strategy to bring back the I / O they need.

Last year, Linedock launched its all-in-one storage / battery / USB-C storage solution for the 13-inch MacBook Pro that nests perfectly under the laptop and this year the company is launching versions for the MacBook 15 and 16 inches. Pro.

Newer versions have an excellent 10-port I / O package, including USB-C, HDMI, two UHS-II slots, and three USB-A ports. The slim package nestles perfectly under your MacBook Pro to provide additional full charge with its built-in battery as well as SSD storage up to 2TB, which can be upgraded by the user!

Stay tuned for further review as we will be reviewing the new Linedock later this spring. You can register to be informed of new versions of Linedock here.

Best Apple Charging Technology – 100W GaN USB-C HyperJuice Charger

We were able to quickly discover Hyper’s new 100 W GaN USB-C charger and the company presented it at CES this week before the official launch. There is up to 30% reduction thanks to the Indiegogo campaign which raised almost $ 2.4 million for the elegant, compact and powerful USB-C wall charger.

It is the first 100 W charger to use GaN technology to offer a form factor the size of a deck of cards while providing 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports for a super efficient experience.

Some additional keys here that set this USB-C charger apart from the competition are Hyper using a foldable integrated plug so you don’t have to remember another cable as well as international adapters.

The 100W GaN USB-C HyperJuice Charger is a great choice for charging all your Apple devices, whether at home, in the office or on the go.

Best HomeKit Technology – Adobe

This year, the HomeKit Best Technology Award goes to Abode. The company recently launched HomeKit support for its Iota home security system with a software update, making it the first DIY security solution to work with Apple’s smart home platform. And Abode had more to show at CES this year.

In addition to this excellent update, Abode has unveiled a new smart outdoor / indoor camera that can integrate with its HomeKit security system or even be used independently. A really neat touch is Abode includes a holder that allows customers to use the new smart camera as a doorbell.

Outdoor / indoor smart camera on the left, Iota security system on the right

The Homeota-compatible Iota security system is now available and the outdoor / indoor smart camera is scheduled for launch in March.

