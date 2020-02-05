9to5Google Daily 388: Incoming unified notification settings from Google Assistant, the classic desktop interface from YouTube to be deactivated, and much more

Listen to a brief summary or summary of all 9to5Google top stories from the past 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes, Apple’s podcasts, stitcher or through our dedicated RSS feed for pocket casts and other podcast players.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Google Assistant tests uniform notification settings for phones

YouTube will end its classic desktop interface for the next month

The first real picture of the Galaxy S20 Ultra shows its bulbous camera setting

Google Voice appears in the Gmail page area for some G Suite customers

Qualcomm shares Snapdragon 865’s first 8K video recording

