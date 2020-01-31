9to5Google Daily 385: Sale of the Android TV dongle ADT-3 from Google, Huawei now second and more worldwide

Listen to a brief summary or summary of all 9to5Google top stories from the past 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes, Apple’s podcasts, stitcher or through our dedicated RSS feed for pocket casts and other podcast players.

New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Google Play or your favorite podcast player to ensure that new episodes are delivered as they become available.

Add 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant routine for a quick morning update. Find out here how you can add us directly to your assistant routines.

Follow Damien:

Damien Wilde

Follow Trevor:

Trevor Daugherty

Stories discussed in this episode:

You can now buy Google’s ADT-3 streaming dongle with Android TV for $ 79

Report: Huawei surpassed Apple and in 2019, despite sanctions, developed into the second largest smartphone provider

(Update: probably not) Huawei states that Google Apps will no longer be used, even if the ban is lifted

Google Chrome for iOS disables payment requests in March

Google activates the SOS alert for corona viruses in the search

Important Chromecast tips and tricks you need to know (video)

Offers covered in this episode:

3-day battery lands on the Moto G7 Power at $ 180 ($ 70 discount), more from $ 130

Write to us at [email protected] You can also rate us on Google Play or Apple Podcasts, or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!

Are you enjoying the podcast?:

Buy Google and Android products from Amazon to support 9to5Google Daily!

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZULH5PXj4uA (/ embed)

You are reading 9to5Google experts who publish news about Google and the surrounding ecosystem every day. Visit our homepage for the latest news and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Not sure where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews and guides and subscribe to our YouTube channel