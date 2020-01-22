Listen to a short summary or summary of all the top 9to5Google stories from the last 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and the Apple Podcasts app, Stitcher, or via our special RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.

New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee that new episodes will be delivered as they become available.

Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant routine for a quick morning update? Find out here how you can add us directly to your assistant routines.

Follow Damien:

Damien Wilde

Stories discussed in this episode:

WhatsApp finally gets a special dark mode in the latest app beta update

Latest Twitter update for Android crashes immediately upon launch

Google and Verizon partner on free Stia for new Fios customers

Last Galaxy S20 leak reveals potential prizes, release date March 13

Roll out G Suite third-party add-ons for Gmail, Drive, and Calendar side panel

Send us a message via gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!

Enjoy the podcast?:

Purchase Google and Android products from Amazon to support the 9to5Google Daily!

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dz7PEUTYa9g [/ embed]

You read 9to5Google – experts who break news about Google and the surrounding ecosystem day after day. View our homepage for the latest news and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Don’t know where to start? View our exclusive stories, reviews, procedures and subscribe to our YouTube channel