Loading...

Listen to a short summary or summary of all the top 9to5Google stories from the last 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our special RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.

New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee that new episodes will be delivered as they become available.

Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant routine for a quick morning update? Learn here how to add us directly to your Assistant routines.

hosts

Damien Wilde

Left

Google’s Project Zero test 90 days before vulnerabilities are disclosed

Hands on: OnePlus Concept One lays the foundation for a useful function [Gallery]

Philips unveils new lines of Android TVs including model with “Gaming Mode”

Google Assistant Smart Displays that add sticky notes and a speed dial card



Send us a message via gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!

Support:

Purchase Google and Android products from Amazon to support the 9to5Google Daily!

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjZkU6Ebgjs [/ embed]

You read 9to5Google – experts who break news about Google and the surrounding ecosystem day after day. View our homepage for the latest news and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Don’t know where to start? View our exclusive stories, reviews, procedures and subscribe to our YouTube channel