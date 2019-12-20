9to5Google Daily 361: Android 10 rollout for the OnePlus 6 / 6T is restarted for the third time

Loading...

Listen to a summary of all the top 9to5Google stories of the day. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple & # 39; s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or via our special RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.

New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee that new episodes will be delivered as they become available.

Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant routine for a quick morning update? Learn here how to add us directly to your Assistant routines.

hosts

Damien Wilde

Trevor Daugherty

Left

OxygenOS 10.3.0 is Android 10 repackaged with added fixes for OnePlus 6 / 6T

Pixel 3 from Google had a 120Hz LCD screen on the table

Google gives new functions and games a summary with monthly "Stages of Savepoints"

Google Play Movies & TV watch directory adds Disney + and Netflix

Offers

Best Buy Last-Chance Sale includes HomePod, 10.2-inch iPad, TVs, more at Black Friday prices

Save up to $ 120 on Ring Video Doorbells: Pro for $ 129 + more from $ 99

Send us a message via [email protected] You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!

Support:

Purchase Google and Android products from Amazon to support 9to5Google Daily!

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.