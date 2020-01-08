9to5Google Best of CES 2020 Awards

Loading...

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) starts all year in hardware. At the start of a new decade, technology with a Google operating system offered some facts about the distant future, but also what you will probably buy in the next 12 months. These are the Best of CES 2020 awards from 9to5Google.

Best Chromebook – Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Long before telephones, Pixel was synonymous with premium Chromebooks. Many manufacturers have moved to the mid-range over the years, especially for business devices, but there are still only a handful of high-quality Chrome OS devices. The race for that space starts very early this year – and may already be winning – with Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook.

To begin with, it is available in red – such as “Fiesta Red” – or a tamer “Mercury Gray”. It contains a modern Intel Core i5-10210U 10th generation processor with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. I / O contains two USB-C ports, microSD card slot, fingerprint sensor and dual speakers.

What makes this a premium Chromebook is the 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED – a first for the Chrome OS touchscreen. A connectable S Pen combines nicely with a 2-in-1 form factor that makes tablet use possible. All this in an ultra-thin package of 55 cm.

My colleague Ben Schoon noted in our practice that the Galaxy Chromebook stole his heart within minutes. It is exceptional hardware with very up-to-date specifications that make it the premium $ 999 Chromebook to beat in 2020 when it is launched in the first quarter.

Best Google Assistant accessory – Belkin Soundform Elite Hi-Fi

Although Google did not really continue with the design language of the original Google Home, Belkin certainly won our best accessory prize at CES 2020. The Soundform Elite Hi-Fi uniquely combines an assistant smart speaker with a wireless charger.

The first aspect takes up most of the device and is available in black or gray / white. There are two 70 mm woofers designed to eliminate vibrations even at high volumes, while physical controls allow play / pause, mute, volume, and Bluetooth pairing. Meanwhile, the top surface is sloping just like the original Assistant speaker to ensure that the screen of your phone is fully visible when charging up to 10 W.

If you are more than three years old, you may be considering replacing your original Google Home. Something like the Soundform Elite Hi-Fi from Belkin allows you to add extra functionality to your replacement without losing Assistant capabilities. Shipping in March costs $ 299.

Best Wear OS watch – Skagen Falster 3

Android makes a diverse ecosystem possible and nowhere is that more true than Wear OS. At the core, wearables are fashion accessories – an expression of your taste that literally rests on your person most of the day.

Fortunately, most Wear OS devices today have reached the minimum experience / specifications bar, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 and 1 GB RAM, so you can simply choose which cover design and belt are the most attractive.

For us it is at CES 2020 the Skagen Falster 3. The watch is not apologetic because it is a classic round timepiece. The bezel is smoothly curved and blends with the 1.3-inch OLED screen, while there is a rotating crown on the right and two handy buttons above and below.

With a width of 42 mm, both Ben and I thought it was “equally comfortable on smaller and larger wrists.” Something we just loved is the standard tire renewal:

The brown leather strap now has a silicone layer to combine style and comfort, and there is a very attractive blue strap that, despite being silicone, almost feels like fabric with its mesh texture.

Unlike other products announced at CES, it is available today for $ 295.

Reader Choice – Lenovo IdeaPad Duet

While our Best of CES 2020 Chromebook was awarded to a $ 999 gadget, the choice of our scope – as determined by your interest and clear enthusiasm in comments and feedback – lies at the other end of the spectrum.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet is determined by its price of $ 279 and the cute size of 10 inches. Both clearly indicate the type of device you will receive and buyers will be happy with the value proposition. It is great to surf the internet and watch video casually.

However, this device does not stop here. A removable keyboard and fabric cover with a stand are included in the box. If you need to do some Google Docs, you can compile everything and have a full Chromebook.

So, should you buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet? We will answer that question in May when the Duet comes on the market, and we have had the opportunity to review it, but based on my first impressions, I am pretty sure that this is an easy product to recommend , given the $ 279 price tag.

