A woman in the San Francisco Bay Area who fell ill after returning from a trip to China has become the ninth person in the US to test positive for a new virus, health authorities said Sunday. It is the second coronavirus case announced in Santa Clara County in so many days, but the two cases are unrelated, according to the county Public Health Department. The woman, a US visitor, had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus. She came to visit relatives on January 23, officials said in a press release. She has stayed at home since she arrived, except twice to find outpatient medical care. She was checked regularly and was never sick enough to be admitted to the hospital. “A second case is not unexpected. With our large population and the amount of trips to China for both personal and business reasons, we are likely to see more cases, including close contact with our affairs,” Dr. Sara Cody, the county health officer. The first case in the Bay Area was a man who traveled to Wuhan and Shanghai before returning to California on January 24, where he fell ill, Cody said Friday. The man was never sick enough to be hospitalized and “isolated” by staying home, she said. man left the house twice to seek outpatient care at a local clinic and hospital. Public health officials are now trying to reach everyone with whom he may have been in contact at the time to assess whether they have been exposed to the virus. the few members of his household will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Health officials believe it can take up to two weeks for someone who is infected to fall ill. The virus has infected nearly 10,000 people worldwide and killed more than 200. The vast majority of cases and all but one of the dead have been to China. The first death outside of China due to the new virus was registered in the Philippines on Sunday. Someone said there was no risk of infection for the general public from the Santa Clara County cases. Nearly 200 Americans evacuated from Wuhan are under 14-day quarantine on a military base outside of Los Angeles – the first by the government in half a century. Other cases of the new pneumonia-like virus are two in Southern California, one in Massachusetts, one in Washington State, one in Arizona and two in Chicago.

