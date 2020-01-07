9th Batawa Pond Hockey Classic set

Loading...

The annual CFB Trenton Pond Hockey Classic is back for another year.

This is the 9th annual event and on Tuesday morning in Batawa, the organizers launched the 2020 gala and tournament.

As usual, it will be a gala on Friday January 31 with the name “Roots of Hockey”.

Event organizer Jeffrey Moorhouse tells Quinte News that the dinner will be former NHL player Jim Kyte. Kyte was the first NHL person (and so far) to be legally deaf. He played nearly 600 games with Ottawa, Calgary, Winnipeg, Pittsburgh and San Jose.

Chief Corporal Lawrence Christensen will also speak. Christensen was one of the first people to receive a service dog from Wounded Warriors for PTSD.

Moorhouse adds that they are changing things this year for the pond hockey games on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 February.

The title sponsor for this year is the Batawa Development Corporation. Community Development Coordinator Raquel Richardson says that supporting the tournament means supporting the community.

In the first eight years, the tournament and the gala dinner raised more than $ 350,000. The focus is on reaching $ 500,000 at the end of next year’s event (this year $ 75,000).

The money raised goes to the Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation and Wounded Warriors Canada.

Boyd Sullivan organizes the live auction. There will also be a silent auction.

Saturday’s goal is for 40 teams. 12 competitive, 12 non-competitive and 16 vintage cars. Sunday’s goal is to get 12 atomic teams.

.