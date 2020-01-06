99 very good names for your houseplants

Loading...

Of course, you don’t have to name your houseplants, but sometimes you come across a fern that’s just too personal to remain anonymous.

But what should you call your precious little leaf bundle? Here we have put together a whopping 99 ideas for you, which are divided into six categories to make the selection process even easier.

Some names also include suggestions for the types of plants that are best for them, but you don’t have to follow our advice. Leave the fools alive and we’ll be happy.

These monikers can also be used for pets, but this can be a bit strange in some cases.

Celebrities & Pop Culture References

1. Timothée Chalamet (ferns, air plants)

2. Cher

3. Rihanna (plants that smell really good)

4. Charli D’Amelio

5. Peace Lily James

6. Kitty Purry (This is the name of Katy Perry’s cat and should only be used for animal-safe plants.)

7. Snake Gyllenhaal (snake plant)

8. Taylor Swift (snake plant)

9. Ariana Grande (ponytail palm)

10. Tom Hanks

11. Baby Yoda

12. Mr. Rogers

13. Poison ivy (anything but poison ivy)

14. Goodsee Vockyteps

15. Captain America (plant that starts small and suddenly grows really big)

16. Chris Harrison

17. John Paul Jones

18. Jo

19. Amy

20. Meg

21. Beth

22. Laurie / Lawrence (see entry No. 1)

23. Tony the Tiger (striped snake plant)

24. Lisa Vanderpump

25. Buffy

26. Meryl Streep

27. Megan Thee Plant

28. Lively girl

Food

29. Sandwich

30.Hot dog (dragon finger)

31. Cheesecake

32. Dumplings

33. Crab cocktail

34. Matzo (moss balls)

35. Aloe

36. Spaghetti (trailing succulents, trailing ferns)

Personalized names that will be confusing and uncomfortable for visitors

37. Your mother’s name

38. Your father’s name

39. One of the names of your siblings, but not the other

40. Your therapist’s name

41. The name of your last ex

42. The name of your last ex

43. The name (first and last) of a swarm

44. The name of the person who sold the system to you at Home Depot

45. The name of the person who wouldn’t give you a piece of chewing gum in tenth grade

46. ​​The chassis number of your car

47. Your own name

Other nouns and adjectives

48. button (not very juicy)

49. Noodle

50th emerald

51. Cardigan

52. Pearl (pearl necklace)

53. Sweetie

54. Sweetie

55. Puppy

56. Kitty

57. Rabbit

58. Your Majesty

59. Killer (Venus fly trap, pitcher plant)

60th animal

Variations on “plant”

61. Plans

62. Planty

63. Mr. Plant

64. Ms. Plant

65. Professor Plant

66.Dr. Plant

67. Justice Plant

68th President Plant

69th Duke / Duchess of Plant

70. Lil Plant

pairs

71-72. Aly & AJ

73-74. Simon & Garfunkel

75-76. Walt & Jesse

77-78. Mr. and Mrs. Plant

79-80. Cosmo & Wanda

81-82. Rick & Morty

83-84. Peanut butter and jelly

Trios

85-87. The Supremes (Choose your Diana Ross carefully.)

88-90. Destiny’s Child (Same as above, but for Beyoncé.)

91-93. Shiv, Kendall and Roman from the successor (sorry, Connor)

94-96. Crosby, Stills and Nash

97-99. The Powerpuff Girls