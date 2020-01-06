99 very good names for your houseplants

Of course, you don’t have to name your houseplants, but sometimes you come across a fern that’s just too personal to remain anonymous.
But what should you call your precious little leaf bundle? Here we have put together a whopping 99 ideas for you, which are divided into six categories to make the selection process even easier.
Some names also include suggestions for the types of plants that are best for them, but you don’t have to follow our advice. Leave the fools alive and we’ll be happy.
These monikers can also be used for pets, but this can be a bit strange in some cases.
Celebrities & Pop Culture References
1. Timothée Chalamet (ferns, air plants)
2. Cher
3. Rihanna (plants that smell really good)
4. Charli D’Amelio
5. Peace Lily James
6. Kitty Purry (This is the name of Katy Perry’s cat and should only be used for animal-safe plants.)
7. Snake Gyllenhaal (snake plant)
8. Taylor Swift (snake plant)
9. Ariana Grande (ponytail palm)
10. Tom Hanks
11. Baby Yoda
12. Mr. Rogers
13. Poison ivy (anything but poison ivy)
14. Goodsee Vockyteps
15. Captain America (plant that starts small and suddenly grows really big)
16. Chris Harrison
17. John Paul Jones
18. Jo
19. Amy
20. Meg
21. Beth
22. Laurie / Lawrence (see entry No. 1)
23. Tony the Tiger (striped snake plant)
24. Lisa Vanderpump
25. Buffy
26. Meryl Streep
27. Megan Thee Plant
28. Lively girl
Food
29. Sandwich
30.Hot dog (dragon finger)
31. Cheesecake
32. Dumplings
33. Crab cocktail
34. Matzo (moss balls)
35. Aloe
36. Spaghetti (trailing succulents, trailing ferns)
Personalized names that will be confusing and uncomfortable for visitors
37. Your mother’s name
38. Your father’s name
39. One of the names of your siblings, but not the other
40. Your therapist’s name
41. The name of your last ex
42. The name of your last ex
43. The name (first and last) of a swarm
44. The name of the person who sold the system to you at Home Depot
45. The name of the person who wouldn’t give you a piece of chewing gum in tenth grade
46. The chassis number of your car
47. Your own name
Other nouns and adjectives
48. button (not very juicy)
49. Noodle
50th emerald
51. Cardigan
52. Pearl (pearl necklace)
53. Sweetie
54. Sweetie
55. Puppy
56. Kitty
57. Rabbit
58. Your Majesty
59. Killer (Venus fly trap, pitcher plant)
60th animal
Variations on “plant”
61. Plans
62. Planty
63. Mr. Plant
64. Ms. Plant
65. Professor Plant
66.Dr. Plant
67. Justice Plant
68th President Plant
69th Duke / Duchess of Plant
70. Lil Plant
pairs
71-72. Aly & AJ
73-74. Simon & Garfunkel
75-76. Walt & Jesse
77-78. Mr. and Mrs. Plant
79-80. Cosmo & Wanda
81-82. Rick & Morty
83-84. Peanut butter and jelly
Trios
85-87. The Supremes (Choose your Diana Ross carefully.)
88-90. Destiny’s Child (Same as above, but for Beyoncé.)
91-93. Shiv, Kendall and Roman from the successor (sorry, Connor)
94-96. Crosby, Stills and Nash
97-99. The Powerpuff Girls