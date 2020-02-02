96 puppies compete for the “Lombarky” Trophy in Puppy Bowl XVI

MIAMI – For those who don’t know the difference between a touchdown and a field goal, the Super Bowl on Sunday may not be very exciting.

But the Puppy Bowl will certainly be!

The annual showdown of Animal Planet between adorable (and adoptable) puppies is quite the best sporting event on television.

You should know this:

What is the Puppy Bowl?

The producers of the show split a couple of puppies into two teams, put them in a mini football stadium with dog-approved toys and watch how they score “touchdowns”.

While fluffy fur babies play, announcers give entertaining commentary. The winning team takes the coveted Chewy “Lombarky” Trophy home.

The big game is famous for its slow-motion replays, iconic water bowl camera and, of course, the pedigree puppy kiss cam.

It’s all nice, but the real purpose of the Puppy Bowl is to encourage adoptions.

Every puppy that plays in the game is looking for a fast home. The last 16 years that the Puppy Bowl has been played, 100% of the animals have been successfully adopted.

Who is in?

This year’s Puppy Bowl contains 96 precious puppies from 61 animal shelters and rescue organizations in the United States.

Five of the puppy athletes have special needs, including a three-legged Labrador Retriever mix, two hearing-impaired puppies, a blind and hearing-impaired Shetland Sheepdog mix, and an American Staffordshire Terrier and Bulldog mix with cleft palate.

This year’s game contains the highest number of puppies that have ever participated, making it the “largest and most epic game in the history of the Puppy Bowl” according to Animal Planet.

The puppies are divided into Team Fluff and Team Ruff. This year’s colors are Bark Blue and Tail Mary Tangerine. You can view the hairy line-up here.

Are people involved?

Yes! People have been brought in to help the puppies play a fair game.

Dan Schachner returns for his ninth year as the “rufferee” of the Puppy Bowl. Television correspondent Jill Rappaport will introduce the “Pup Close and Personal” segments, which will highlight the heart-warming stories behind each animal.

Surge the Hamster (yes, a real hamster) will also return as the scorekeeper. And yes, he is also ready for adoption.

What about a halftime show?

Of course there will be a halftime show! And it becomes pure.

Halfway through the game the legendary cat divas Jenni-Purr Lopez and Cat-ira arrive in a “decked-out limousine” and perform for a special performance of “Catnips Don’t Lie!”

The two cheeky sweethearts will also be available for adoption.

How can I adopt one of the animals?

If you see an animal that you want to adopt, go to AnimalPlanet.com and look for the shelter or rescue where that puppy, kitten or hamster lives.

You can reach them directly and inquire about adoption.

Where can I watch the big game?

Puppy Bowl XVI is not a live event. It takes about a week to film before the TV is broadcast.

You can watch Puppy Bowl XVI on Sunday at 3:00 PM. ET on Animal Planet and the Go app of the network.

25,957,967

-80.238860

. (TagsToTranslate) news