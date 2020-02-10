92nd Oscar winner and nominee

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) – The 92nd Academy Awards took place on Sunday.

Below is a full list of nominees whose winners are in bold.

BEST PICTURE

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Marriage story”

“Parasite” – WINNER

“1917”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage History” – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” – WINNER

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

South Korea, “parasite” – WINNER

Spain, “Pain and Glory”

France, “Les Misérables”

Northern Macedonia, “Honeyland”

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

DOCUMENT (SHORT)

“In absence”

“Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” – WINNER

“Life overtakes me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

DOCUMENTARY CHARACTERISTICS

“American factory” – WINNER

“The Edge of Democracy”

“Honey Country”

“For Sama”

“The cave”

ORIGINAL SONG

“I stand with you”, “breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown”, “Frozen II”

“Get up”, “Harriet”

“(I will love myself again”, “Rocketman” – WINNER

“I can’t let you throw it away,” “Toy Story 4”

ANIMATED FUNCTIONAL FILM

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I lost my body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4” – WINNER

CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit” – WINNER

“Little woman”

“The Two Popes”

“Joker”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY-

“Marriage story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite” – WINNER

“Knife out”

“1917”

ACTORS IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” – WINNER

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”

DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” – WINNER

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

PRODUCT DESIGN

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” – WINNER

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Parasite”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“1917” – WINNER

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The lighthouse”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Little Woman” – WINNER

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

SOUND EDITING

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari” – WINNER

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Joker”

SOUND MIXING

“1917” – WINNER

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Ad Astra”

“Joker”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Dcera (daughter)”

“Hair love” – WINNER

“Kitbull”

“Unforgettable”

“Sister”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The neighboring window” – WINNER

“Saria”

“A sister”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“1917”, Thomas Newman

“Joker”, Hildur Guðnadóttir – WINNER

“Little women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage story,” Randy Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“The Irishman”

“1917” – WINNER

CUT

“The Irishman”

“Ford v Ferrari” – WINNER

“Parasite”

“Joker”

“Jojo Rabbit”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Bomb” – WINNER

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Wicked: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

