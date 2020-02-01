9-year-old Heimlich learned from YouTube saves toddler from suffocation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Timothy Prather had watched the YouTube videos. He remembered seeing a poster too. So when this 9-year-old’s cousin started stamping his feet and holding his throat, Timothy knew exactly what to do.

He jumped into action, fell to his knees and put his cousin, Connor, into the Heimlich maneuver. A moment later a lifesaver flew out of Connor’s throat.

Prather, 9, had saved a life.

The two visited a rodeo in Mcnairy County, Tennessee, when the cousin started to choke. “He just cried and stamped his feet and held his throat,” Prather told CNN partner WREG. “Our mom-mouth had turned him upside down and our porridge-leg was knocking on his back, so I knew something was wrong.”

Timothy remembered watching YouTube videos about the Heimlich and remembered a poster hanging in the cafeteria of the Ramer Elementary School and illustrating the steps to prevent someone from choking.

“I’m just glad he lives,” Prather told WREG.

“We never know when they look, what they pick up,” kindergarten teacher Brandi Wardlow told WREG. “To think that this little poster has saved the life of his cousin here, it’s amazing.”

The posters, she said, were older than Prather himself. She hung them on the wall 14 years ago.

When the news about the exploits of Prather broke, he was the talk of the school.

The teacher hopes that Prather’s story will inspire her students to pay attention to what the poster says, and to remember that one day they can also save a life.

