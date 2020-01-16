9-year-old child with dyslexia uses 750 Rubik cubes to design portrait of John Cena

A boy with dyslexia shows the importance of never giving up.Benjamin Russo created a video that he posted on YouTube. The video begins with him holding cards in front of the camera to tell his story. “I’m having trouble reading and writing. I’m mixing my words,” he says through the cards. Benjamin says it’s frustrating, but saying having dyslexia also means he can do something amazing. Time-lapse video then shows 9-year-old boy using Rubik’s Cubes to create a portrait According to CTV Montreal, it took Benjamin five hours in a few weeks to complete the detailed project, which he said took 750 Rubik’s Cubes. Benjamin’s mother told the media that it took her son about a second to finish the simple sides of the cubes. She added that Benjamin’s spatial intelligence allows him to quickly solve patterns. Cena replied to the video on Twitter, saying: “Benjamin shows courage, perseverance, vulnerability, enormous strength … and he is an ARTIST!” Benjamin ended his video by saying, “Dyslexia is not my handicap. Dyslexia is my SUPERPOWER.”

A boy with dyslexia shows the importance of never giving up.

Benjamin Russo created a video and posted it on YouTube.

The video begins with him holding cards in front of the camera to tell his story.

“I’m having trouble reading and writing. I’m mixing my words,” he says through the cards.

Benjamin calls it frustrating, but says that dyslexia also means he can do something incredible.

The time-lapse video then shows the 9-year-old boy using Rubik’s Cubes to create a portrait of John Cena.

According to CTV Montreal, it took Benjamin five hours in the space of a few weeks to complete the detailed project, which he said took 750 Rubik’s Cubes.

Benjamin’s mother told the newspaper that it took her son about a second to finish the sides of the cubes. She added that Benjamin’s spatial intelligence allows him to quickly solve patterns.

Cena responded to the video on Twitter by saying: “Benjamin shows courage, perseverance, vulnerability, extraordinary strength … and he is an ARTIST!”

Benjamin ended his video by saying: “Dyslexia is not my handicap. Dyslexia is my SUPERPOWER.”

.