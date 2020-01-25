9 ways to learn a language without leaving the country or the couch

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Become a more confident traveler by learning a second (or third or fourth) language with these apps and devices.

Life in this brand new decade has many practical aspects. For one, translating foreign languages ​​has never been easier. Can you imagine doing your Spanish homework today? You would be Google Translating, damn it.

There have never been so many different ways to learn a language as an adult. From intelligent translation devices to award-winning language software: Here you will find nine great, future-oriented language offers.

Language learning apps and software

Learn a lot of languages ​​with a lifetime subscription to Mondly

Learning a new language doesn’t have to be as boring or boring as at school. In fact, many apps make the learning process for full-fledged adults really fun. Take Mondly for example. This award-winning app has been named App Store App of the Day and Google Play Editor’s Choice. It uses its advanced speech recognition technology to control your pronunciation and give you positive feedback on the go. You will be surprised how quickly your accent changes from a tourist accent to a native speaker.

Currently, a life-long subscription (with access to 33 different language courses!) Is offered to almost 95%. That’s just $ 99.99 for life.

A lifelong pass for Rosetta Stone

The most well-known software for learning languages ​​is Rosetta Stone. And believe us, it’s been a long way since the CD-ROM days. You can access comprehensive language lessons with any internet-enabled device. TruAccent technology analyzes your language 100 times per second and gives you differentiated feedback during each course. In addition, the courses are not just about the basic vocabulary. Once you master the basics, you will soon move on to nice but still relevant topics like pop culture. A lifetime subscription to Spanish, English, French, German, Mandarin, or Japanese costs $ 199.

Talk to a real native speaker with HelloTalk VIP

Ask anyone who is bilingual and they’ll tell you the secret of mastering a foreign language by surrounding yourself with native speakers. Here HelloTalk VIP (which is now available for only $ 29) is an advantage. This app connects students to native speakers so that they can perfect their conversational skills and pronunciation in a real environment. Chats are carried out via text, voice recording, call and video chats and can be carried out in a single or group setting. There are currently over 15 million speakers on the platform who can speak in almost 150 different languages. So you are obliged to find someone to chat with. Do you need more persuasiveness? It has 4.7 stars on the App Store with over 14,000 reviews.

Get a lifelong pass for Babbel

Babbel was developed with the help of over 100 linguists and has won over millions of users with its user-friendly interface. With Babbel, you can expect bite-sized lessons that fit into any busy schedule. You’ll also focus on the practical vocabulary, which means you don’t spend your time learning words that you may never use in a real conversation. Get access to all of Babbel’s language courses (14 different languages ​​are currently available) for the rest of your life for only $ 159 – a 60% saving.

Learn a language by listening to music with Earworms

Why can’t we even hear a song on the radio and have the words in our head for days but can’t keep the vocabulary we’ve been practicing for hours? Earworms solves this problem by using music-laden language courses so you can keep a foreign language. It’s also fun to learn some of the more boring but still important conversation topics. And its recently reduced price of $ 14.99 will be hard to beat.

Access 140 different languages ​​with a lifetime pass

Learn a foreign language at your own pace, at your own time and on your preferred device with a lifetime subscription to uTalk. This software can be accessed on your Android or Apple device as well as on your PC, Mac or any internet-enabled smart device. In addition, compared to the other services on this list with over 140 foreign languages, uTalk has by far the most extensive collection of languages. And its recently reduced price of $ 99.99 is the best result.

translator

Get real-time translations with the Mesay 3.0 PRO: AI Global Translator

You practiced as much as you could before your trip, but there might still be a conversation or two that your curriculum didn’t prepare you for. Global translators like the Mesay 3.0 PRO can help here. (You can find the best translators here in Mashable’s selection.)

This portable device can enable two-way simultaneous translation for 76 different languages. It even provides accurate translations of complex sentences or phrases and gives you the text in your preferred language in real time. Usually $ 199, now on sale for only $ 129.99.

Go super easy with the ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant

Another discreet translator that you always have with you when traveling abroad is the ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant (currently available at a price of 40%). Like the Mesay, it can translate conversations in real time. Simply start recording a conversation and the interpreted text is displayed directly on your smartphone or device. And its lightweight design turns out to be a more backpack-friendly option than lugging around in a dense pocket dictionary. It usually costs $ 99, but is available here for an affordable $ 59.

With Aunu Audio M50 headphones, you get translations through your earphones

If you are a listener, you should try the Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones and the associated translator app. The combination of software and hardware gives you oral translations for 33 different languages. It also doesn’t hurt that the device is at the same time a solid pair of wireless earbuds that you can use to listen to music or video content when traveling the world or at home. Get the package for 56% off, just $ 99.99 as long as you can.