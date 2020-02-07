9 Utes and 3 Aggies invited to the NFL Scouting Combine

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah has a school record of nine players who have been invited to the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Training is scheduled for February 24 – March 1.

The Utes are represented by Zack Moss, the Pac-12 attacking player of the year, and eight boys on the other side of the ball to run back – defensive end Bradlee Anae, linebacker Francis Bernard, security Julian Blackmon, security Terrell Burgess, defensive tackle Leki Fotu, defensive back Javelin Guidry, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and defensive tackle John Penisini.

“It’s not hard to find out why we were formidable in defense last year and why we had one of the best defenses we’ve ever had in Utah,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham. “It will be a big challenge to replace those guys.”

Utah State received three invitations to the combine harvester – linebacker Tipa Galeai, quarterback Jordan Love and linebacker David Woodward.

BYU, South Utah and Weber State are not represented.

Pro Days are set for Utah State on March 27, Utah on March 28 and BYU on March 29.

The 2020 NFL version is scheduled for April 23-25 ​​in Las Vegas.