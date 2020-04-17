9 unique, free stock images that make Zoom great backgrounds

If you are like me, you reach a point where there is no Star Wars scene in the galaxy that you have never used as a Zoom background.
You’ve also made me through various Bojack Horseman settings, and you’ve also plucked every last custom made background the Mashable team has sacrificed together for schmucks like me. But they are very good. You want something really unique.
Here, a bunch of free stock photos make everything uncomfortable – by mistake. You can click on each image to get to the free version on each stock image platform, as you really shouldn’t put $ 500 for a fancy flight these days.
See, I even tried some for you.
We are past regular meetings, people. Time to get freaky.
1. These two scoundrels
Photo: PIXABAY
Pop your face in the middle and off you’re going, y’scamp.
2. This creepy gnome
Photo: Photos of Getty
Do not explain to anyone why he is there. Just come.
3. A strange relatable head
Photo: Vinicius “amnx” Father of Unsplash
Same, friend. The same.
4. Disclose this rude
Photo: Nick Wehrli FROM PEXELS
Position yourself in front of the unexplained T-rex in this stunning waterfall and announce it in the middle of the conference for a little treat.
5. This is the Extreme Invasion of the Body Snatchers workplace
Photo: Photos of Getty
You bet you didn’t miss IRL workplaces, did you?
6. This handy visual cue
Photo: Katya Austin from unsplash
Perfect for a soundless stand. Just move your head and let the plant surrounded by the thumb do the work.
7. This casual fear
Photo: Pedro Figueras from Pexels
HOW ARE YOU. STARTS WEEKLY.
8. These shoulder angels
Photo: scott webb from PEXELS
Advice from all sides with these soft bois, just sitting on each shoulder.
9. Three plush Kermits
Photo: PIXABAY
You’re the See No Evil Kermit, you got it?
Not in the ideas? Try to make one yourself.
.