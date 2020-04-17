9 unique, free stock images that make Zoom great backgrounds

If you are like me, you reach a point where there is no Star Wars scene in the galaxy that you have never used as a Zoom background.

You’ve also made me through various Bojack Horseman settings, and you’ve also plucked every last custom made background the Mashable team has sacrificed together for schmucks like me. But they are very good. You want something really unique.

Here, a bunch of free stock photos make everything uncomfortable – by mistake. You can click on each image to get to the free version on each stock image platform, as you really shouldn’t put $ 500 for a fancy flight these days.

See, I even tried some for you.

We are past regular meetings, people. Time to get freaky.

1. These two scoundrels

Photo: PIXABAY

Pop your face in the middle and off you’re going, y’scamp.

2. This creepy gnome

Photo: Photos of Getty

Do not explain to anyone why he is there. Just come.

3. A strange relatable head

Photo: Vinicius “amnx” Father of Unsplash

Same, friend. The same.

4. Disclose this rude

Photo: Nick Wehrli FROM PEXELS

Position yourself in front of the unexplained T-rex in this stunning waterfall and announce it in the middle of the conference for a little treat.

5. This is the Extreme Invasion of the Body Snatchers workplace

Photo: Photos of Getty

You bet you didn’t miss IRL workplaces, did you?

6. This handy visual cue

Photo: Katya Austin from unsplash

Perfect for a soundless stand. Just move your head and let the plant surrounded by the thumb do the work.

7. This casual fear

Photo: Pedro Figueras from Pexels

HOW ARE YOU. STARTS WEEKLY.

8. These shoulder angels

Photo: scott webb from PEXELS

Advice from all sides with these soft bois, just sitting on each shoulder.

9. Three plush Kermits

Photo: PIXABAY

You’re the See No Evil Kermit, you got it?

Not in the ideas? Try to make one yourself.

.