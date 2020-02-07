LOS ANGELES – Actor and comedy legend Billy Crystal said an Oscar without a host is like a trial without witnesses.

“It’s moving faster, but it’s not quite the result you want.” he said, possibly referring to last week’s politics during his Thursday interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”.

This is the second year in a row that the academy has decided to mermaid a traditional host. Instead, the producers asked an above-average group of moderators to fill the time.

Crystal told Kimmel that he thought the biggest night in Hollywood was better with a head start, but to be fair, both he and Kimmel have skin involved.

The 71-year-old entertainer has hosted the Oscars nine times, the first in 1990 and the last in 2012.

“We were 11 times for two,” joked Crystal zu Kimmel, who just moderated the award ceremony in 2017 and 2018.

Crystal admitted that he always appreciated the hosting tradition and wanted to continue the spirit of entertainment stars Johnny Carson and Bob Hope.

“I’ve always loved being out there,” he said. “I loved that, I guess, the trust the film academy had in me to get me out, and I always felt it was a great honor to do that.”

Kimmel also admitted that he looked up at Crystal.

