A total of nine people were injured after a collision in the opposite direction that occurred early Saturday on Interstate 80 eastbound, the California Highway Patrol in the Solano area announced in a press release.

At approximately 3 a.m., a white Toyota Corolla was being driven on I-80 eastbound, west of Abernathy Road, and was driving the wrong way westbound, the CHP wrote. The Toyota ended up in a frontal collision with two other vehicles, injuring nine. All injured parts were transported to the NorthBay Medical Center. Seven people suffered minor injuries, while two suffered serious injuries, one of which was still in critical condition at the last update.

The victims are between 6 and 35 years old, and one of them resides in Suisun City, five from Fairfield and three from Roseville. The identities of all parties are still pending.

The Toyota driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the CHP wrote.

The CHP is seeking help from the public to determine when and where Toyota began driving in the wrong direction on I-80, as well as other pertinent details. Anyone with relevant information for the investigation should call the CHP non-emergency line at 1 (800) 835-5247 or the CHP Solano office at 428-2100. Callers are asked to say they have information for CHP Solano or Officer Wheeler, who handles the investigation.